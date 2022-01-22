JMP Securities Begins Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded CureVac from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CureVac from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CureVac in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $51.00.

Get CureVac alerts:

Shares of CVAC opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. CureVac has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $133.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVAC. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CureVac by 910,987.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,056,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,745 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CureVac by 5,379.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 476,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,030,000 after acquiring an additional 468,027 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in CureVac by 441.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 264,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,470,000 after acquiring an additional 342,415 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,396,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in CureVac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,656,000.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). It is developing prophylactic vaccines, such as mRNA-based vaccine candidate against COVID-19; CV7202, a prophylactic mRNA-based vaccine, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for rabies virus glycoprotein; vaccine for lassa yellow fever; vaccine for respirational syncytial virus; CV7301, a second-generation lipid nanoparticle flu vaccine; and vaccines for rota, malaria, and universal influenza.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for CureVac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CureVac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.