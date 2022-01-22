John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Sells $44,247.00 in Stock

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.49, for a total value of $44,247.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Caroline Maury Devine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $44,559.00.

On Thursday, November 18th, Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $50,766.00.

NYSE JBT opened at $137.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.76, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.89. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $115.61 and a 1-year high of $177.56.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $477.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.96 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. John Bean Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. This is a boost from John Bean Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.99%.

JBT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,375,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $481,385,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,084,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $166,488,000 after purchasing an additional 87,265 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,031,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,156,000 after purchasing an additional 38,451 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,021,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,627,000 after purchasing an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of John Bean Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 982,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,107,000 after purchasing an additional 28,572 shares in the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.