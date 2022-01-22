Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stake Decreased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 634 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,460,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 19.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 296,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 47,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,043,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,596,000 after purchasing an additional 23,274 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 12.4% during the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,624,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 4.1% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,039,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,840,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ traded down $0.38 on Friday, hitting $164.87. 10,550,302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,180,542. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $434.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.38%.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total transaction of $816,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

