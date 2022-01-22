JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €9.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SHA. Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €7.90 ($8.98) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group set a €7.20 ($8.18) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Schaeffler in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.79 ($8.85).

Shares of FRA:SHA opened at €6.94 ($7.89) on Wednesday. Schaeffler has a 1-year low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 1-year high of €16.74 ($19.02). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €7.42 and a 200 day moving average price of €7.22.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

