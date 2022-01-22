JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target to $20.00

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HPE. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Barclays raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.81.

HPE opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.80 and a 1-year high of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 102,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $1,787,327.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $627,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 375,834 shares of company stock worth $6,248,200 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 591.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 394.3% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,015 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

