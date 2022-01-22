JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 52

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from CHF 53 to CHF 52 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 59 to CHF 56 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated an overweight rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Holcim presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Get Holcim alerts:

Holcim stock opened at $10.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Holcim has a 12-month low of $9.40 and a 12-month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of construction materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-Mix Concrete, and Solutions and Products. The Cement segment offers ECOPlanet and low carbon cements to retailers, precasters, masons, contractors, and infrastructure specialists.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Holcim Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Holcim and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.