Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on KALA. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Kala Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.58.

KALA stock opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.44. The company has a market cap of $53.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.23. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $9.97.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 million. Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 141.93% and a negative net margin of 1,085.43%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.50) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Iwicki sold 27,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $49,676.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 65,463 shares of company stock valued at $109,897 over the last quarter. 30.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 32,119 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 421.5% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 72,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 58,590 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 117.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 45,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 24,694 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,204,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,680,000 after acquiring an additional 108,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Kala Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.52% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics using proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles, or MPP, technology, with an initial focus on the treatment of eye diseases. The company was founded by Justin Hanes, Robert S.

