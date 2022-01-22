KBC Group NV Boosts Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 35.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,292,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,256,000 after buying an additional 192,936 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,558,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,155,000 after purchasing an additional 43,146 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 4.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 770,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,701,000 after purchasing an additional 31,256 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,704.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 704,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,295,000 after purchasing an additional 665,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 10.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 593,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,602,000 after purchasing an additional 58,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 5,232 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $626,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan R. Salka sold 14,309 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.47, for a total transaction of $1,566,406.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,195 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,590 over the last 90 days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

AMN stock opened at $93.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $113.84 and a 200-day moving average of $109.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.50 and a 12 month high of $129.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.27.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.43. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 31.31%. The company had revenue of $877.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

