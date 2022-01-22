KBC Group NV Grows Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 369.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,591 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,501 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 39,252 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,644 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,915,000 after acquiring an additional 92,824 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,493 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 34,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $742,000 after acquiring an additional 12,570 shares in the last quarter. 97.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TPH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tri Pointe Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 24th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tri Pointe Homes from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

NYSE TPH opened at $24.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.48. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.84 and a 12 month high of $28.28.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Tri Pointe Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Tri Pointe Homes Company Profile

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

