KBC Group NV Has $445,000 Stock Holdings in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC)

KBC Group NV lifted its position in Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,241 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Boise Cascade were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,985,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $290,904,000 after acquiring an additional 246,789 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 254.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,729,000 after acquiring an additional 230,320 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 655,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,368,000 after purchasing an additional 208,400 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 99.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 293,514 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,382,000 after purchasing an additional 146,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Boise Cascade by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 219,178 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 108,901 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of BCC opened at $68.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.82. Boise Cascade has a twelve month low of $45.83 and a twelve month high of $78.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $69.04 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The construction company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 56.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Boise Cascade will post 15.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.34%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BCC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Boise Cascade from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America raised Boise Cascade from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their target price on Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.80.

Boise Cascade Profile

Boise Cascade Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered wood products (EWP) and plywood. It operates through the Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution (BMD) segments. The Wood Products segment manufactures and sells engineered wood products, plywood, particleboard, studs and ponderosa pine lumber.

Featured Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.