KBC Group NV Has $530,000 Stock Position in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

KBC Group NV increased its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 164.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,687 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,143 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NBTB. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,920 shares of the bank’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in NBT Bancorp by 5.3% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,885 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 54.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ NBTB opened at $39.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.71.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $118.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.37 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

In other news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley purchased 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.57 per share, for a total transaction of $44,996.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin A. Dietrich sold 9,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $417,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

