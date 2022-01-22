KBC Group NV Sells 2,459 Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM)

KBC Group NV reduced its stake in shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,459 shares during the quarter. KBC Group NV’s holdings in SLM were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of SLM during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Capula Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of SLM during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get SLM alerts:

SLM stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.29. SLM Co. has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $21.40.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The firm had revenue of $357.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SLM Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SLM shares. Barclays boosted their price target on SLM from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.50.

About SLM

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM).

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.