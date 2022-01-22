Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Acquires 6,288 Shares of SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in SolarWinds Co. (NYSE:SWI) by 15.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,810 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarWinds were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1,077.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,554 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 124.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,150,000 after purchasing an additional 270,001 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 134.2% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 126,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 72,472 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 103.2% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 8,205 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 185.4% in the third quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,572 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 21,810 shares during the period. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SWI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SolarWinds in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of SolarWinds from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarWinds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

SWI opened at $13.40 on Friday. SolarWinds Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.27 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 0.92.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $181.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.18 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 6.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarWinds Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarWinds Company Profile

SolarWinds Corp. engages in the provision of information technology (IT)infrastructure management software. It provides network management, systems management, database management, IT security, IT helpdesk, and cloud services. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

