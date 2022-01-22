Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,641 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 19.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 118,120 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 18,910 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 3.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 746,612 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $21,793,000 after buying an additional 28,260 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 200.4% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,873 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,112,000 after purchasing an additional 93,977 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $300,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,033,000. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $39,510.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar sold 61,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $2,703,426.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Shares of DVN stock opened at $46.12 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a one year low of $16.10 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.29%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

