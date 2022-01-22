Keeley Teton Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,992 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,427 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the second quarter worth about $230,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the third quarter worth about $282,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 3.6% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,359 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. 96.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gibraltar Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In other news, COO Patrick Burns sold 3,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total transaction of $222,021.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Linda Kristine Myers bought 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $75.72 per share, for a total transaction of $40,131.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROCK opened at $56.46 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.04 and a 1-year high of $100.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.98.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.26). Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $369.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

