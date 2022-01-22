Kellogg (NYSE:K) Receives $67.89 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.13.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

K stock opened at $66.61 on Wednesday. Kellogg has a 1 year low of $56.61 and a 1 year high of $68.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $64.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.14. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. Kellogg’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 63.39%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Kellogg by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kellogg

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

