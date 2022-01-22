Kepler Capital Markets Upgrades Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) to “Buy”

Burberry Group (OTCMKTS:BURBY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a GBX 2,280 ($31.11) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 2,100 ($28.65).

BURBY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Burberry Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,066.29.

BURBY stock opened at $25.91 on Thursday. Burberry Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $32.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.88.

Burberry Group Plc operates as a holding company, manufactures, designs and distributes apparels and accessories under the Burberry brand. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale, and Licensing. The Retail and Wholesale segment sells luxury goods through Burberry mainline stores, concessions, outlets, and digital commerce, as well as Burberry franchisees and department stores.

