KeyCorp Comments on Amazon.com, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Amazon.com in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now anticipates that the e-commerce giant will earn $40.47 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $40.52. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Amazon.com’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.47 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Guggenheim began coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,300.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Thirty-nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,207.05.

AMZN stock opened at $2,852.86 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,395.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,414.57. Amazon.com has a 1-year low of $2,841.41 and a 1-year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in Amazon.com by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 25 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,537.00, for a total transaction of $3,374,298.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 50,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,319.45, for a total value of $166,085,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 86,314 shares of company stock valued at $292,824,570. 14.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

