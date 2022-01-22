KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) released its earnings results on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE:KEY traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $24.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,062,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,719,778. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.47%.

In related news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 9,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $220,526.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Kenneth C. Gavrity sold 10,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.36, for a total value of $256,516.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,123 shares of company stock worth $752,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Stephens raised their price target on KeyCorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America upgraded KeyCorp from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on KeyCorp from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.63.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. it provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

