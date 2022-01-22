KeyCorp Raises Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) Price Target to $180.00

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $5.08 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $20.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $15.00 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RS. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an underperform rating and a $158.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $173.44.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock opened at $150.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 4.25. Reliance Steel & Aluminum has a one year low of $114.26 and a one year high of $181.21. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.99.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 9.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Reliance Steel & Aluminum will post 20.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

In other news, SVP William A. Smith II sold 5,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.93, for a total transaction of $923,278.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 29.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 67.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.55% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Company Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

