Keystone Financial Group Decreases Stock Holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,647 shares of the company’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group owned about 0.09% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 122.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares during the period. Signature Securities Group Corporation purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $273,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the period.

NASDAQ FV opened at $46.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.12. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 52 week low of $40.52 and a 52 week high of $51.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a $0.033 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%.

