Keystone Financial Group Purchases 1,344 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Keystone Financial Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 674,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,085,000 after acquiring an additional 12,104 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 20.5% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 7,644 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 26.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 26,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% during the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 81.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 64,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,262,000 after purchasing an additional 29,167 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB opened at $52.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.24. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12 month low of $51.68 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

