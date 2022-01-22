Keystone Financial Group Purchases 3,200 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Keystone Financial Group increased its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 119,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 333,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. 47.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE TEVA opened at $8.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $13.30.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.06). Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 23.53% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TEVA. TheStreet upgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.50.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.

Recommended Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.