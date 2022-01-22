Keystone Financial Group Purchases Shares of 5,248 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 4,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $887,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 7,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. King Wealth now owns 5,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $125.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $123.51 and a twelve month high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.