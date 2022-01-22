Keystone Financial Group Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG)

Keystone Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) by 7.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,323 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,953,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $265.96 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $218.97 and a 52-week high of $306.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.92.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.