Keystone Financial Group Sells 1,870 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Keystone Financial Group decreased its stake in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,997,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 36,136 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $994,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 174,605 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,164 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX stock opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $58.35 and a 12 month high of $117.67.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Seagate Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seagate Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.48.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ravi Naik sold 323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.56, for a total transaction of $29,573.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

