Keystone Financial Group Sells 223 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF (BATS:ACWV) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF were worth $1,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACWV. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,869,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,006,000 after acquiring an additional 43,637 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after acquiring an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF by 87,862.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 21,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after acquiring an additional 21,087 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $520,000.

Shares of ACWV stock opened at $103.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.60. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global ETF has a 1 year low of $77.01 and a 1 year high of $88.22.

