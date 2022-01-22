Keystone Financial Group Sells 489 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Keystone Financial Group trimmed its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OLLI. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 453.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $44.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.21. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.60 and a 1-year high of $123.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $383.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.22 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 10.03%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OLLI shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $90.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $85.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.81.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

