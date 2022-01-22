Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2,841.71

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,841.71 ($38.77) and traded as low as GBX 2,681.17 ($36.58). Keywords Studios shares last traded at GBX 2,754 ($37.58), with a volume of 94,504 shares.

KWS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($44.34) to GBX 3,450 ($47.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Shore Capital raised Keywords Studios to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Keywords Studios currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,177.20 ($43.35).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,734.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,840.27. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a PE ratio of 81.67.

In related news, insider Neil Thompson bought 2,496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,804 ($38.26) per share, for a total transaction of £69,987.84 ($95,494.39). Also, insider David Alan Reeves purchased 375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,651 ($36.17) per share, for a total transaction of £9,941.25 ($13,564.27).

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

