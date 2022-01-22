Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP owns and acquires mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. Kimbell Royalty Partners, LP is based in Fort Worth, Texas. “

Get Kimbell Royalty Partners alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also commented on KRP. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimbell Royalty Partners from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kimbell Royalty Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of NYSE KRP opened at $14.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $871.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 1.86. Kimbell Royalty Partners has a one year low of $8.09 and a one year high of $16.15.

Kimbell Royalty Partners (NYSE:KRP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $31.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.62 million. Kimbell Royalty Partners had a negative net margin of 53.06% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimbell Royalty Partners will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erik B. Daugbjerg acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.58 per share, for a total transaction of $135,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KRP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $86,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the second quarter worth $119,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners by 226.7% during the second quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,523 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,827 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimbell Royalty Partners during the third quarter worth $179,000. Institutional investors own 28.09% of the company’s stock.

About Kimbell Royalty Partners

Kimbell Royalty Partners LP engages in owning and acquiring mineral and royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties. The company was founded on October 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Article: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kimbell Royalty Partners (KRP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimbell Royalty Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.