Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Holdings Increased by Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 268,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131,535 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $4,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Robert F. Vagt bought 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.34 per share, for a total transaction of $98,040.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KMI shares. Mizuho decreased their target price on Kinder Morgan from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America started coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Kinder Morgan from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $18.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Shares of KMI stock opened at $17.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.75 and a 1-year high of $19.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 11.46%. The firm had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.22%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 140.26%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The firm engages in the operation of pipelines and terminals that transport natural gas, gasoline, crude oil, carbon dioxide (CO2) and other products and stores petroleum products chemicals and handles bulk materials like ethanol, coal, petroleum coke and steel.

