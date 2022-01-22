KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) Research Coverage Started at Maxim Group

Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:KPRX opened at $0.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.15. KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . has a 12-month low of $0.66 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 6.06.

KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . (NASDAQ:KPRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Analysts forecast that KioraPharmaceuticalsInc . will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for treating diseases and disorders of the eye. Its pipeline includes MoxiGel and Ocular Bandage Gel. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

