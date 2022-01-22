KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives $442.48 Average PT from Analysts

KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.48.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on KLA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KLA from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $462.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on KLA from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on KLA from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get KLA alerts:

KLAC traded down $10.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $373.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,934,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,859. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $367.40. The company has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.21. KLA has a 1 year low of $273.24 and a 1 year high of $457.12.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $4.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by $0.12. KLA had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that KLA will post 21.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total transaction of $373,992.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.59, for a total value of $1,640,916.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,278,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,772,616,000 after acquiring an additional 105,582 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,678,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,899,505,000 after acquiring an additional 228,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,558,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,477,803,000 after acquiring an additional 516,588 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $828,729,000 after acquiring an additional 42,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,281,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $763,056,000 after acquiring an additional 218,658 shares during the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. The company operates through the following segments; Semiconductor Process Control, Specialty Semiconductor Process, PCB, Display & Component Inspection and Other.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.