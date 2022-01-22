Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on KRYS. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Krystal Biotech from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $85.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.60.

KRYS stock opened at $55.29 on Tuesday. Krystal Biotech has a 1 year low of $38.86 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.93.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.06. As a group, research analysts expect that Krystal Biotech will post -2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Suma Krishnan sold 100,000 shares of Krystal Biotech stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total value of $7,050,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 212.0% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 34,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 23,128 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Krystal Biotech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,493,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,991,000 after purchasing an additional 5,799 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 440.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ACT Capital L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACT Capital L.L.C. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

About Krystal Biotech

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which focuses on the development of redosable gene therapies to improve the lives of patients living with rare diseases. The firm developed a proprietary gene delivery platform that enables off-the-shelf treatments for serious rare diseases with significant unmet need, initially in the areas of dermatology and respiratory diseases.

