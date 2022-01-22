L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Liquide’s core business is to supply oxygen, nitrogen, hydrogen and many other gases and services to most industries (for example: steel, oil refining, chemicals, glass, electronics, healthcare, food processing, metallurgy, paper and aerospace). Their global presence (130 subsidiaries in more than 65 countries) allows them to combine the resources and expertise of a global enterprise with a powerful local presence based on independent customer-focused teams. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. HSBC lowered shares of L’Air Liquide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Friday, November 19th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L’Air Liquide in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Air Liquide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €180.00 ($204.55) price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, L’Air Liquide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.50.

Shares of L’Air Liquide stock opened at $34.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.47. L’Air Liquide has a 12-month low of $30.02 and a 12-month high of $36.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 276.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in shares of L’Air Liquide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its stake in shares of L’Air Liquide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About L’Air Liquide

Air Liquide SA engages in gas supply for large industry and health businesses. It operates through the following segments: Gas & Services, Engineering & Construction, and Global Markets & Technologies. The Gas & Services segment activities are organized by geographical areas, which determine sales policies and development projects.

