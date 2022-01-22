Lakeland Financial Co. (LKFN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 24th

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 24th. This is a boost from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend by 36.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lakeland Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 42.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $3.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $79.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.79. Lakeland Financial has a twelve month low of $56.06 and a twelve month high of $85.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.04 and its 200-day moving average is $71.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $56.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.62 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 39.76% and a return on equity of 14.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

In related news, Director Robert E. Bartels, Jr. bought 660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $47,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 46.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 259.0% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 23,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 108.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 358.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 93,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 72,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services. It offers commercial and consumer banking, trust and wealth management, brokerage, and treasury management commercial services. The company was founded on February 8, 1983 and is headquartered in Warsaw, IN.

