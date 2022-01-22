Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Given New $840.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target lifted by Berenberg Bank from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on LRCX. Bank of America lifted their target price on Lam Research from $675.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Lam Research from $680.00 to $777.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $750.00 target price (down from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $720.07.

Shares of LRCX opened at $605.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $85.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $679.47 and a 200 day moving average of $624.83. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $481.05 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 34.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $7,647,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,555 shares of company stock worth $29,250,803 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Amundi acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at approximately $625,747,000. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $510,318,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 99.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,554,542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $889,524,000 after buying an additional 775,700 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,744,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $992,770,000 after buying an additional 677,746 shares during the period. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,163,000. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

