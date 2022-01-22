Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $721.43

Shares of Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 721.43 ($9.84) and traded as high as GBX 801.60 ($10.94). Land Securities Group shares last traded at GBX 788.80 ($10.76), with a volume of 1,305,713 shares trading hands.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 825 ($11.26) to GBX 850 ($11.60) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.26) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.60) to GBX 900 ($12.28) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 690 ($9.41) price objective on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 782.14 ($10.67).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 759.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 721.43. The stock has a market cap of £5.85 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th were issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.12) per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 25th. This is a boost from Land Securities Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio is -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.22), for a total transaction of £321,987.61 ($439,333.62).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

