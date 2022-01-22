Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Land Securities Group (OTCMKTS:LSGOF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 8.30% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Land Securities Group PLC is a real estate company. Its portfolio primarily includes office buildings, shopping and leisure destinations. Land Securities Group PLC is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Land Securities Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Friday, November 26th.

LSGOF opened at $11.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.71. Land Securities Group has a 1 year low of $8.34 and a 1 year high of $11.08.

Land Securities Group Company Profile

Land Securities Group Plc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, developing and managing offices, shopping centers, and retail parks. It operates through the Central London, Regional Retail, Urban Opportunities, and Subscale Sectors segments. The Central London segment includes all assets geographically located within central London.

