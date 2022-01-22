Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Stake Lifted by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,156,216 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,095 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 3.19% of Lantheus worth $55,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Lantheus by 45.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,615 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 338.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,714 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 29,877 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Lantheus by 110.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,395 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,359 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 490,462 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $13,556,000 after acquiring an additional 16,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,831,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $299,390,000 after acquiring an additional 97,478 shares in the last quarter. 91.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lantheus stock opened at $25.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.44. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $31.60.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.72, for a total value of $33,186.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067 in the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

