Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) Price Target Raised to $45.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) had its target price lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

LVS has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.12.

Shares of LVS opened at $43.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.44. Las Vegas Sands has a twelve month low of $33.75 and a twelve month high of $66.76. The stock has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The casino operator reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.24). Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 26.01% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The company had revenue of $857.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 320.9% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 745 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 166.7% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 800 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 50.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 927 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 542.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. 35.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

