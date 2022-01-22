Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) Holdings Reduced by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Laureate Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAUR) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 374,644 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Laureate Education worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAUR. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Laureate Education during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Laureate Education by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 25,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 13,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Laureate Education by 104,107.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 27,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 27,068 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Laureate Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

In other news, Director Michael J. Durham sold 4,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total transaction of $50,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Laureate Education stock opened at $11.71 on Friday. Laureate Education, Inc. has a one year low of $9.41 and a one year high of $19.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). Laureate Education had a negative return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 50.75%. The firm had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Laureate Education, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc engages in the provision of higher educational services to undergraduate and graduate degree programs. It operates through the following segments: Brazil, Mexico, Rest of the World, Andean, and Online & Partnerships. The Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of the World segments include public and private higher education institutions.

