LBRY Credits (LBC) Market Capitalization Tops $14.75 Million

LBRY Credits (CURRENCY:LBC) traded down 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One LBRY Credits coin can now be purchased for $0.0283 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. LBRY Credits has a market cap of $14.75 million and $145,145.00 worth of LBRY Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, LBRY Credits has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002846 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00051569 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,444.12 or 0.06950743 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,040.30 or 0.99649805 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00007649 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003339 BTC.

LBRY Credits Profile

LBRY Credits launched on July 6th, 2016. LBRY Credits’ total supply is 705,211,760 coins and its circulating supply is 521,054,807 coins. LBRY Credits’ official Twitter account is @lbryio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LBRY Credits is lbry.io . The Reddit community for LBRY Credits is /r/lbry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lbry is a content sharing platform where users can define the terms and fees on which they wish to share their content, using Blockchain technology and Bittorrent protocol. LBC is a proof of work currency and can be mined using a GPU. “

LBRY Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LBRY Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LBRY Credits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LBRY Credits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

