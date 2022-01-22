Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Cut to Underweight at KeyCorp

KeyCorp lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. KeyCorp currently has $86.00 price target on the construction company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Lennar from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Lennar from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.54 and a 200-day moving average of $104.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Lennar has a fifty-two week low of $77.86 and a fifty-two week high of $117.54.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 15th. The construction company reported $3.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $8.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lennar will post 15.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 26th. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 7.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the second quarter worth $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lennar in the second quarter valued at $41,000. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Read More: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.