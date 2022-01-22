Levolution Hits Market Cap of $5.17 Million (LEVL)

Levolution (CURRENCY:LEVL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Levolution has a total market capitalization of $5.17 million and $51,558.00 worth of Levolution was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Levolution coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0398 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Levolution has traded down 66.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Levolution alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004425 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00045163 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005845 BTC.

Levolution Profile

Levolution (LEVL) is a coin. Its launch date was April 2nd, 2019. Levolution’s total supply is 311,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 129,678,864 coins. Levolution’s official message board is levolution.io/news . Levolution’s official Twitter account is @LevolutionP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Levolution is levolution.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Levolution is an all-in-one platform that makes it easy for blockchain entrepreneurs to create, develop, market, and optimize ITO projects. In addition to showcasing ITOs and connecting projects with global sales teams with whom Levolution will develop working relationships, the platform helps entrepreneurs in the areas of service provider procurement, campaign creation, campaign management, and post-ITO execution. “

Buying and Selling Levolution

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Levolution directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Levolution should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Levolution using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Levolution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Levolution and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.