Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.91. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,136 shares traded.
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.
About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)
Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.
