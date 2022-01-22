Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Shares Gap Down to $8.10

Shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.10, but opened at $7.91. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund shares last traded at $7.92, with a volume of 4,136 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.54.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $166,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bickling Financial Services Inc. now owns 166,653 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,084 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares during the last quarter. Resource Planning Group bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA)

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

