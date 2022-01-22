Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) and Ecovyst (NYSE:ECVT) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.1% of Livent shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.5% of Ecovyst shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.1% of Livent shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.2% of Ecovyst shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Livent has a beta of 2.1, indicating that its stock price is 110% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ecovyst has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Livent and Ecovyst’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Livent -3.13% 2.22% 1.43% Ecovyst -40.37% 11.79% 4.59%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Livent and Ecovyst’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Livent $288.20 million 12.28 -$18.90 million ($0.09) -243.44 Ecovyst $1.11 billion 1.22 -$278.77 million ($2.15) -4.60

Livent has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ecovyst. Livent is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ecovyst, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Livent and Ecovyst, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Livent 2 4 7 0 2.38 Ecovyst 0 2 3 0 2.60

Livent presently has a consensus target price of $26.69, suggesting a potential upside of 21.83%. Ecovyst has a consensus target price of $14.86, suggesting a potential upside of 50.40%. Given Ecovyst’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Ecovyst is more favorable than Livent.

Livent Company Profile

Livent Corp. engages in the production of performance lithium compounds. Its products include battery-grade lithium hydroxide, butyllithium, and purity lithium metal which are used in various performance applications. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

Ecovyst Company Profile

Ecovyst, Inc. engages in the manufacture of specialty catalysts, materials and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Refining Services, Catalysts and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid, virgin sulfuric acid, Oleum ECO services, sulfuric acid regeneration, aluminum sulfate, treatment services and industrial field services. The Catalysts segment includes zeolites, anti-blocking agents, chemical catalysis, polyolefin supports, chrome catalysts for high-density polyethylene, and polyolefin catalysi. The Performance Chemicals segment supplies personal and industrial cleaning products, fuel-efficient tires, surface coatings, and food and beverage products. The company was founded on August 7, 2015 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

