LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Purchases $10,005.00 in Stock

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) Director Svetlana Limburger bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.67 per share, for a total transaction of $10,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Svetlana Limburger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 21st, Svetlana Limburger sold 1,500 shares of LMP Automotive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.53, for a total value of $9,795.00.

LMPX opened at $6.74 on Friday. LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.28 and a one year high of $28.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a positive return on equity of 94.23% and a negative net margin of 1.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $2,102,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of LMP Automotive by 196.2% during the third quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 68,686 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the second quarter worth $490,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of LMP Automotive during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in LMP Automotive by 10.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 145,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 13,863 shares during the last quarter. 7.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

