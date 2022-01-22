Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (OTCMKTS:LBLCF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$92.00 to C$107.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$112.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$98.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, ATB Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$103.00 target price on shares of Loblaw Companies in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Loblaw Companies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.88.

OTCMKTS:LBLCF opened at $73.46 on Friday. Loblaw Companies has a 12 month low of $48.29 and a 12 month high of $82.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.52 and its 200-day moving average is $72.90.

Loblaw Cos. Ltd. engages in the provision of grocery, pharmacy, general merchandise, and financial products and services. It operates through the following segment: Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment consists of retail food and associate-owned drug stores, in-store pharmacies, health and beauty products, apparel and general merchandise, and supports the PC Optimum program.

