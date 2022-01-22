Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Price Target Raised to C$116.00 at CIBC

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) had its price objective lifted by CIBC from C$108.00 to C$116.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

L has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$110.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cfra downgraded Loblaw Companies from a hold rating to a sell rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$103.00 to C$105.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Loblaw Companies from C$85.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Loblaw Companies has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$104.80.

Shares of TSE:L opened at C$92.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$30.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.05. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$105.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$99.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$91.11.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C$1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.48 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$16.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.72 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Loblaw Companies will post 5.9600002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.39%.

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 6,281 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$104.43, for a total transaction of C$655,905.99. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$614,448.47. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 14,783 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.85, for a total transaction of C$1,549,999.03. Insiders have sold a total of 31,064 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,893 in the last quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

